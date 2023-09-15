Global Cities Dubai And Hong Kong Forge Financial Services Partnership To Activate Economic Corridor

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China (Hong Kong, China) sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong

The MoU will facilitate cross-market connectivity, synergy and opportunities in financial services, and support the development of family office hubs and greater collaboration between the two cities in fintech, virtual assets and green and sustainable finance, etc.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai, the world's leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city's economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai's diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai's vision to become the world's best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.



Dubais Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the Peoples Republic of China (Hong Kong, China)