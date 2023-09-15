Sbm Offshore And Mhi Sign Partnership Agreement For Fpso Co2 Capture Solution

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) SBM Offshore and MHI Sign Partnership Agreement for FPSO2 Capture Solution





TOKYO, Sep 15, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - SBM Offshore and Mitsubishi Heavy Intries Ltd. (MHI) are pleased to announce the signing of a Partnership Agreement that will offer a2 capture solution for Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) as they are producing oil and gas from offshore reservoirs. The agreement follows a successful engineering and design study between thepanies demonstrating the technical feasibility andmercial readiness of2 capture technology offshore.





Visit to MHI headquarters by SBM Offshore executives

The2 capture solution will apply MHI's proprietary "Advanced KM CDR Process" technology, jointly developed with The Kai Electric Power., Inc.The technology enables significant greenhe gas emissions reductions from FPSOs by capturing2 from onboard gas turbines.It is estimated that the2 capture technology can reduce2 emissions from overall FPSO operations by up to 70%.The solution is being developed as part of SBM Offshore's emissionZERO program and is based on abination of MHI's proprietary2 capture technology and SBM Offshore's intry leading Fast4ward principles.Demand for decarbonization of FPSO operations is expected to increase rapidly. Through thisllaboration, thepanies will aim to open the door to offshore2 capture and storage development, making ancretentribution to carbon neutrality efforts.Olivier Icyk, Managing Director of Floating Production Solutions at SBM Offshoremented:"The signing of this Partnership Agreement marks a key development within our emissionZERO program, whose goal is to provide FPSOs with near-zero emissions. The technology, which we are now able to offer clients, is an essential solution to substantially reduce the carbon footprint of our FPSOs. We are pleased to partner up with MHI, a top player whose carbon capture technology perfectlyplements our leading experience in floating energy solutions."Kenji Terwa, CEO and Head of Engineering Solutions at MHImented:"We are very pleased to establish a new partnership with SBM Offshore, a leading FPSOpany that is essential to the energy intries.bining proven technologies of bothpanies will be an important step towards decarbonization of offshore greenhe gas emissions from FPSOs. With this agreement, we will accelerate the offshore carbon capture iness in order to achieve a carbon neutral society."About SBM OffshoreSBM Offshore has over 65 years of extensive experience designing,nstructing, delivering, installing, and operating offshore energy facilities, with special expertise in developing local supply chains and providing nomic opportunities to localmunities. With over 7,000 people globally, SBM Offshore is active in the decarbonization ofnventional deepwater ocean infrastructure and the deployment of new energies.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Intries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading intrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, intrial machinery,rospace and defense. MHI Groupbines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure afer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.