Lumi Rental Company Announces Completion Of The Offering Period For Individual Investors

Lumi Rental Company (“Lumi” or the“Company”), one of the leading car rental and leasing companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the“Kingdom”), today announces the successful conclusion of the retail offering period in relation to its Initial Public Offering (the

“IPO” or the“Offering”) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

The retail subscription period for individual investors, which took place on 12 September 2023G (one day),witnessed 124,888 investors subscribing at a Final Offer Price of SAR 66 per share, generating a retail tranche oversubscription level of 11.5x with total retail demand of approximately SAR 1.25 billion. The retail tranche comprised 1,650,000 shares representing 10% of the total Offering. Individual investors will receive a minimum of 4 shares each, while the remaining shares will be allocated on a pro-rata basis based on the

size of each individual investor's request compared to the total remaining subscribed shares with an average allocation factor of 0.1865%.

Based on the outcome of the retail subscription period, the shares allocated to institutional investors will be scaled back to 14,850,000 representing 90% of the total Offer Shares.

Company Overview:

. Lumi is one of the leading car rental companies in the Kingdom with a unique and diverse offering,including lease services to Corporate and Government sector clients, car rentals via digital channels and a network of 35 airport and city branches across the Kingdom, and used car sales.

. Lumi was established by Seera Group Holding in 2006G as a sole proprietorship to provide car rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies. In 2016G, as part of the transformation programme to steer Seera Group Holding in a new, more focused direction, strategic plans for Lumi were reconfigured and an expert management team was mobilised.

. The Company's business consists of three reportable segments:

o Vehicle Lease: long-term lease of commercial and non-commercial vehicles to Corporate

and Government sector entities. Lease services include fleet procurement, maintenance,

insurance, vehicle replacement, and roadside assistance.

o Car Rental: car rental and related services to retail customers and corporate clients via 35

airport and city branches across the Kingdom as well as through digital channels including

website, mobile application, call centre and WhatsApp. Rental services include car rentals,

motorcycle rentals, chauffeur services and extra services (flexible drop-off, extra

insurance, cross-border permits, optional child seats).

o Used Vehicle Sales: sales of used vehicles from the Company's own lease and rental

fleet through a bidding process or through its car showrooms in Riyadh and Jeddah (Lumi

will open an additional showroom in Dammam). Lumi does not sell any third-party used

vehicles.

Offering Details:

Saudi Fransi Capital has been appointed by the Company as financial advisor (the“Financial Advisor”),

lead manager (the“Lead Manager”), and underwriter (the“Underwriter”). Lumi has appointed Saudi Fransi

Capital and EFG Hermes as joint bookrunners (the“Joint Bookrunners”).

The Offering, for which the required CMA and Saudi Exchange approvals have been obtained, will consist

of the following:

● The Offering will consist of 16,500,000 existing shares to be sold by Seera Group Holding, representing

30% of the Company's issued share capital, and will be restricted to the following groups of investors:

o Tranche (A): Participating Parties (institutional investors) – Comprising the parties

entitled to participate in the book building process as specified under the Instructions for

Book-Building Process and Allocation Method in Initial Public Offerings, issued pursuant to

CMA Board Resolution No. 2-94-2016, dated 15 Shawwal 1437H (corresponding to 20 July

2016G), as amended by CMA Board Resolution No. 1-301-2022, dated 2 Rabi' al-Awwal

1444H (corresponding to 28 September 2022G) (collectively the“Participating Parties”

and each a“Participating Party”). The number of Offer Shares to be provisionally

allocated to the Participating Parties (collectively, the“Participating Entities” and each a

“Participating Entity”) is 16,500,000 Offer Shares, representing 100% of the Offer Shares.

The final allocation will be made after the end of the Individual Investors' subscription (as

defined in Tranche (B) below), using the discretionary allocation mechanism by the

Financial Advisor in coordination with the Company. As a result, some of the Participating

Entities may not be allocated any Offer Shares. The Financial Advisor shall have the right,

if there is sufficient demand by Individual Investors and in coordination with the Company,

to reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Participating Entities to 14,850,000 Offer

Shares, representing 90% of the Offer Shares.

o Tranche (B): Individual Investors – Comprising Saudi Arabian natural persons, including

any Saudi female divorcee or widow with minor children from a marriage to a non-Saudi

person who can subscribe for her own benefit or in the names of her minor children, on the

condition that she proves that she is a divorcee or widow and the mother of her minor Saudi

Arabian children, as well as any non-Saudi natural persons resident in the Kingdom or

GCC natural persons, in each case who have a bank account with a receiving agent and

the right to open an investment account with a capital market institution (collectively, the

“Individual Investors” and each an“Individual Investor”). A subscription for Offer Shares

made by a person in the name of his divorced wife shall be deemed invalid and the

applicant shall be subject to the sanctions prescribed by law. If a duplicate subscription is

made, the second subscription will be considered void and only the first subscription will

be accepted. A maximum of 1,650,000 Offer Shares, representing 10% of the total Offer

Shares shall be allocated to individual investors. If the individual investors do not subscribe

in full to the Offer Shares allocated to them, the Financial Advisor may in coordination with

the Company reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Individual Investors in

proportion to the number of Offer Shares subscribed by them.

. Lumi shares will be listed on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the Offering and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

. Theproceeds of the Offering will be received by the Selling Shareholder, Seera Group Holding(formerly known as Al Tayyar Travel Group).

Trading of the Company's shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange is expected to start after completion of all relevant legal requirements and procedures. The trading commencement date of the Shares will be announced on the Saudi Exchange's website ( prospecfor the Offering can be found on the CMA website ( and on the Company's dedicated IPO website .

