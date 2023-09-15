Azerbaijan Commissions School Built By Heydar Aliyev Foundation In Shamakhi (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. One of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects in the field of education
covered Shamakhi district in the 2023–2024 academic year, Trend
reports.
In the framework of projects implemented by the Foundation in
the field of education, 500 schools have been built and repaired
since 2004. This year, on Knowledge Day, the 500th school of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation was handed over to pupils and teachers in
Goylar village of Shamakhi district.
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov, Head of Shamakhi
District Executive Power Tahir Mammadov, and Head of Mountainous
Shirvan Regional Education Department Rovshan Aliyev familiarized
themselves with conditions created at the school.
Anar Alakbarov met with pupils and parents, conveyed greetings
from the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice
President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation, and said all conditions have been created in the
new building of the school. He advised schoolchildren to study well
under the conditions he created.
The building of secondary school No. 1 in Goylar village, built
in 1975, has fallen into disrepair over the past few years. As a
result of construction work started in January with the support of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a new school building for 624 pupils
was constructed. The three-story, four-building building is
equipped with necessary furniture and equipment, subject rooms, and
laboratories with visual aids. The school has a rich library, an
assembly hall for varievents, a sports hall inside the school
that promotes the physically healthy development of children, and
an outdoor sports ground. Landscaping and gardening work have been
carried out in the school yard.
