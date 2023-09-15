Iran Summoned Australian Envoy Over Fm's“Meddlesome” Remarks

The Australian diplomat was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, in the absence of Ambassador Lyndall Sachs, and was notified of Iran's“strong protests” against the“meddlesome remarks” by the Australian foreign minister and Australia's new anti-Tehran sanctions, the report said.

On Wednesday, Wong announced that, her country was“imposing targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on four individuals and three entities responsible for the oppression of people in Iran, including women and girls.”

The sanctions were imposed in the run-up to the first anniversary of the death of MaAmini, a 22-year-old girl who died in a Tehran hospital on Sept 16, 2022, following her collapse at a police station just days before.

Iran's English-language Press TV news network is among the sanctioned entities.

Protests and riots erupted in Iran following Amini's death. Iran accused the United States and some other Western countries of“inciting riots and supporting terrorists” in the country.– NNN-IRNA

