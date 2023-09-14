Uae Supports Gcc Trade, Industry, Investment Integration And Non-Oil Growth

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, led the delegation participating in the 65th GCC Trade Cooperation Committee meeting, the 51st GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee meeting, and the sixth meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Standardisation.

Al Zeyoudi asserted that the UAE, led by the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen on enhancing cooperation and driving further development of GCC economies, tfostering shared economic prosperity, global competitiveness, and the well-being of their people.

Al Zeyoudi said: "The structural reforms to the economic policies of GCC countries over the past years have contributed to diversifying their economies and raising the contribution of non-oil sectors, especially the industrial sector, to their respective GDPs. It has also increased the volume of their foreign trade and strengthened their position as permanent FDI hubs for investment in varisectors.

"Nonetheless, there are still further enhancements needed in the GCC's economic and industrial strategies and approaches to create more opportunities for the new economic models such as startups, cooperatives, and family businesses, among others. Embracing the pillars of the future economy, which are knowledge, innovation, and advanced technology is equally important in order to enable these sectors to make significant contributions to supporting the growth of GCC economies," he added.

Al Zeyoudi reiterated the UAE's support for all important outcomes of the trade cooperation, ministerial cooperation and standardisation affairs committee meetings, in a way that contributes to advancing the GCC's progress and strengthens its leading position on the global economic landscape. He pointed out the importance of strengthening public-private Partnership in the GCC countries and providing all enablers for the growth of foreign trade and industrial sectors to provide more opportunities for the private sector.

With the participation of the ministers of trade and industry; members of the Ministerial Committee for Standardisation Affairs; and Jassim Mohammed AlBudaiwi, GCC Secretary General, the three committee meetings addressed several issues that concern the GCC's private sector and contribute to the trade, industrial and investment integration between them.

The 65th GCC Trade Cooperation Committee meeting discussed several important topics that support frameworks for GCC's economic and trade integration, including the creation of a permanent committee concerned with investment issues and stimulating investment exchanges among the GCC countries. This committee shall adopt innovative legislation, flexible mechanisms, and the means to increase trade exchanges between the GCC countries, through the development of a set of trade laws. Most notably, these include the Consumer Protection Law and the Competition Law, in addition to the preparation of a unified mandatory legislative framework for e-commerce in the GCC countries.

Meanwhile, the 51st Industrial Cooperation Committee meeting addressed the adoption of the executive regulations for the Unified Industrial Regulatory System, as well as the amended regulations exempting industry inputs from customs duties. The meeting discussed the proposal to establish an e-information platform featuring GCC's industrial projects, and another proposal regarding the white paper for industry field, and goods subjected to collective protection. It also discussed a report on the experiences of the GCC countries in future industries, and another report on developments in finding a unified definition for local products and the standards they must follow.