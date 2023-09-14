MIHAS Show Closes With Opportunities For Brazilian Products

São Paulo – The first participation of Brazilian companies through the Halal do Brasil project at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in Kuala Lumpur will end this Friday (15) with business opportunities to be explored. The event is one of the world's biggest shows for halal products. Animal protein giant BRF, açaí and mango processing company Tropicool, and trading firm Fenaagro were at the Brazilian stand organized by the project (pictured above), a partnership between the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to present halal products made in Brazil to Islamic markets worldwide.

“The Brazilian products presented here were a success; visitors from other countries were very interested in goods exclusive to Brazil. In the case of açaí, which few people knew about, visitors could taste the products Tropicool presented. They loved it,” said the ABCC's International Projects Manager, Fernanda Dantas. The Brazilian delegation also participated in a cocktail hosted by the Embassy of Brazil in Kuala Lumpur.

“Presence at the trade show was the first step. There is a market to be worked on to reap results in the future. MIHAS putin contact with customers from different countries and a very qualified audience, as it is a show for halal products only,” said Dantas. Halal products are produced under Islamic standards and consumed by countries with a Muslim population, such as Arab nations and Southeast Asian countries.

The Halal do Brasil project, created by the ABCC and ApexBrasil, kicked off its activities this year and will run until 2025. It plans to bring 500 companies, mainly value-added food producers, to the global halal market. Training companies, obtaining halal certification, commercial promotion, and participation in trade missions and shows are some activities planned by the Halal do Brasil project. Its priority markets are Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, Indonesia, France, and Germany.

According to data from the Brazilian Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade, and Services, from January to August this year, Brazil exported USD 2.365 billion to Malaysia and imported USD 968 million. The main products sold by Brazil to the Asian country were iron ore, crude oil, and sugar. The leading Malaysian items purchased by Brazil were tires for buses and trucks, integrated circuits, lubricating oils, processors, and clothing.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

The post MIHAS show closes with opportunities for Brazilian products appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .