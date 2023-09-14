Totalenergies Delegation Meets With Oil Minister

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
On Wednesday, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani received a delegation from the French company TotalEnergies .
The delegation included Mr. Laurent Vivier, the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa; Mr. Julien Pouget, the Middle East Director for Exploration and Renewable Energy; and Ms. Dunia Al-Jalbi, the Director of TotalEnergies' Iraq branch.
During the meeting, they discussed the prospects of mutual cooperation in the oil and energy sector, as well as TotalEnergies' plans and programs for implementing recent contracts with national oil companies. These contracts involve gas investment, field development, sea water transportation and processing, and a solar energy project for electricity generation.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
