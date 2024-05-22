Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Gaza Mediation Amid Stalemate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari yesterday affirmed Qatar's commitment to mediation in Gaza and said that the present stalemate does not prevent efforts to end war in Gaza and de-escalate violence.

“That (stalemate in the mediation process) has not deterred us from continuing our communication with all sides within the conflict and beyond the conflict to make sure that the de-escalation efforts are continuing, and that when there is a window of opportunity that indicates within the mediation that would be captured,” said Dr. Al Ansari during the weekly press briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He emphasised that it is crucial to halt the unfolding situation in the Gaza Strip without delay and urged the international community to fulfil its responsibility and address each crime perpetrated by the occupying authority individually.

He also said that Israel's closure of the Rafah crossing exacerbates the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, but Qatar continues its commitment to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. According to Dr. Al Ansari 96 planes have carried 4,766 tonnes of aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip since the escalation of violence.

Dr. Al Ansari also stressed that delivering aid through land is an optimal solution to ensure getting a large amount of aid to the Gaza Strip permanently since all other means such as airdropping and dropping by sea are less efficient.

“Our position from day one was that there is no alternative to opening all possible land crossings. This applies not only from a procedural point of view but also from a legal perspective and in accordance with international law. The crossings cannot be closed in the face of aid with any excuse whatsoever,” he said.

He also said that at the present situation, it is essential to ensure the entry of every box of aid into the Gaza Strip.

Replying to a question regarding the General Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and three leaders of Hamas on charges of committing war crimes, Dr. Al Ansari explained that such situations should be seen in the wider picture of the conflict the international community shouldn't be quiet over the violence against civilians.

“However, we are not going to pre-emptively issue our position. We have yet to see any decision of that source, the declaration of intent by the court have been made and we are waiting for what's going to happen on the ground,” he said adding that Qatar commitment to supporting the international law and all conventions Qatar has signed. He also pointed out that Qatar is not a party to the Rome Statute that constitutes the ICC.

Dr. Al Ansari additionally highlighted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' participation in local, regional and international events, Qatar's continuing humanitarian work in different countries, as well as statements released by the Ministry in response to important events.