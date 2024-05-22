'GSF A Growing Platform For Tackling Interdependence Challenges'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Global Security Forum has emerged as a formidable platform, convening individuals to engage in discussions on critical matters of interdependence. Over the years the forum has evolved dramatically, said Christopher P. Costa, Director, Soufan Center, co-organiser of the Global Security Forum.

In an interview with The Peninsula, he said,“First of all Doha is an ideal place to be a convener, to bring people in, to talk about fast cutting issues, serious issues of interdependency.” The forum is being held annually since 2018 and organised by the Soufan Center and Qatar International Academy for Security Studies. Over the years, the forum has brought together thousands of senior officials and experts and established itself as a platform for stakeholders to gather, discuss and address world's pressing security challenges.

“The forum has evolved dramatically. It started much smaller. This is the largest event so far. I don't know how many people are here, but we've heard as many as 1,000 people will come to Doha to talk about important issues and to understand roles of respective nations and states on resolving serious issues,” said Costa, who has participated in the forum thrice.

The 2024 forum, taking place in Doha on May 20-22 under the theme 'Strategic Competition: The Complexity of Interdependence', discusses wide range of topics including climate change as a threat multiplier, energy security; dialogue on conflict resolution, humanitarian crisis, and the practice of hostage-taking by state and non-state actors.

Referring to the discussions on hostages, the importance of Qatar's role as a mediator and conflict resolving, Costa said,“This is an opportunity to hear from officials and to understand what the sensibilities are, what the issues are, what the politics are, what the reality is. So this is a forum to discuss those issues and to offer lessons learned and that's the key takeaway.” Costa is also a former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council and participated in a discussion on 'The Impacts of Hostage-Taking by State and Non-State Actors' yesterday, sharing challenges, lessons, and best practices based on his experience.

Costa said the forum has given space to experts and participants to discuss issues outside the panel discussions.“The idea that I could talk to somebody about hostage issues on the side of this conference is a great example. That's breaking out throughout this complex where individuals are sitting down and talking about lessons learned and building relationships. So when a crisis happens, you don't have to start from scratch.”

Speaking about the forum's potential, Costa said the opportunities are immense and wide, especially with the support of Qatar.

“There is a lot of opportunity once you have become a convener, as the Global Security Forum is. Once you are able to do that with the support of Qatar itself, then you have an opportunity to branch out,” he said.