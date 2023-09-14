New project aims to build flood-resistant houses in Pakistan's vulnerable regions

(MENAFN) In the wake of unprecedented floods that wrought havoc across a third of Pakistan last year, countless individuals like Prem Kumar found themselves grappling with the loss of their homes. The deluge, an unforgiving force of nature, swept through villages, leaving a devastating trail of death and destruction in its wake.



For Kumar and his fellow residents of Ram Nagar village, situated in the outskirts of Tando Allahyar, a district in the southern Sindh province, the calamity was a cruel test of resilience. Their houses and farmlands succumbed to the swirling floodwaters, compelling hundreds to flee their homes and seek refuge in makeshift tents for weeks on end.



In stark contrast, a mere few kilometers away, the village of Pomo seemed to have emerged relatively unscathed from the catastrophe that claimed the lives of over 1,700 individuals and inflicted an estimated loss of USD32 billion on Pakistan's already fragile economy.



Positioned around 200 kilometers from the bustling commercial hub of Karachi, Pomo had been selected as one of the 70 pilot settlements in 2018 for a pioneering initiative. This ambitious project set out with the audacious goal of constructing 1 million flood-resistant bamboo houses in lower Sindh, a term reserved for districts lining the southern banks of the formidable Indus River.

MENAFN14092023000045015682ID1107066234