Zee 24 Taas Set To Celebrate Marathwada's Business Mavericks With Rise: Udyog Bhushan Marathwada Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The entrepreneurial landscape of Marathwada is in the midst of a profound transformation, with a burgeoning foon technology start-ups, agribusinesses, and small-scale manufacturing units. In a momentendeavour, Zee 24 TAAS is all set to host its 'RISE: Udyog Bhushan Marathwada Edition', an esteemed program poised to recognize outstanding entrepreneurs who are redefining the world of business, ushering visionary change, and pioneering innovation. This landmark event is scheduled to take place on Friday, 15th September 2023, in the vibrant city of Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
Marathwada's industrial development, particularly in Aurangabad, has played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and generating employment opportunities. Entrepreneurs in this region are tapping into local expertise and resources to craft innovative solutions that not only cater to local needs but also resonate with global markets. It exerts a magnetic pull on both tourists and investors, offering a rich tapestry of cultural heritage and economic potential. The presence of a diverse range of industries has also spurred infrastructural enhancements and urban development.
The upcoming RISE: Udyog Bhushan Marathwada Edition will be graced by Hon. Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance, Govt. of India, Hon. Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, Govt of Maharashtra, Hon. Atul Save, Minister of Housing, Govt of Maharashtra, Hon. Sandipan Bhumare, Minister of Employment Guarantee & Horticulture, Govt of Maharashtra. The event looks forward at engaging Industry stalwarts and dignitaries in in-depth discussions on topics revolving around infrastructure development, including road connectivity, transportation, and utility services, the growth of real estate in Aurangabad, focusing on affordable housing, development challenges, and investment prospects, dairy farming and livestock management, market links for agricultural and dairy products, both within India and for potential export etc
Emphasizing on the relevance of RISE: Marathwada Udyog Bhushan, Dr. Nilesh Khare, Editor of Zee24 TAAS, said, " RISE: Udyog Bhushan Marathwada Edition is a platform that celebrates the indomitable spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship within Marathwada and Aurangabad. It spotlights the remarkable contributions of young executives and entrepreneurs who are rewriting the rules of business, harnessing the city's rich entrepreneurial legacy. We are honored to host this event in Aurangabad, a city that seamlessly blends history with industrial progress, making it a thriving hub for visionary entrepreneurs."
Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer of Zee Media Corporation Limited, added "In an era that is characterized by transformative change, it is imperative to acknowledge and celebrate individuals who are leading with vision and innovation. RISE signifies the limitless possibilities that innovation can unlock. It is a celebration of these trailblazers who not only inspire but also leave an indelible mark on their communities."
"Zee Media is committed to showcasing the pioneers of innovation and entrepreneurship. RISE is a testament to our dedication to honoring those who drive transformative change," highlighted Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited.
RISE: Marathwada Udyog Bhushan Edition promises to be an enlightening and enriching experience, bringing together visionaries, industry experts, and innovators who are shaping the destiny of Marathwada and beyond. The Associate Sponsors for the event are Dr.Chate Homeopathy, E Agro Care Machineries & Equipment Pvt Ltd & भाग्यविजय Astro Vastu Solution
Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.
