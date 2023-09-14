Cuba And Iraq Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
HAVANA, Sept 14 (NNN-ACN) - Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, and his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, agreed on strengthening bilateral ties and multilateral coordination in the framework of the Summit of the Group of 77 and China that will take place this week in Havana, in order to face common challenges.
On X, the head of Cuban diplomacy reported that in a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart, they exchanged on issues on the regional and international agenda.
On the same social network, the Iraqi foreign minister stated that during the dialogue they discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, which date back to the holding of the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in this capital in 1979, and the prospects for improving them.
We seek to support efforts for peace and stability at the regional and international levels, Hussein insisted.
Iraqi President Abdelatif Rashid confirmed his participation at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China (G77 and China) this Friday and Saturday, which will address South-South cooperation on innovation and development issues.
The G77 + China Summit is indispensable in the midst of the global multi-sectoral crisis, the Cuban foreign minister said recently, adding that it will take place at a time when the countries of the South are seeking a solution to these problems within the spheres of independence and sovereignty. - NNN-ACN
