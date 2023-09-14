Cuba And Iraq Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

We seek to support efforts for peace and stability at the regional and international levels, Hussein insisted.

Iraqi President Abdelatif Rashid confirmed his participation at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 and China (G77 and China) this Friday and Saturday, which will address South-South cooperation on innovation and development issues.

The G77 + China Summit is indispensable in the midst of the global multi-sectoral crisis, the Cuban foreign minister said recently, adding that it will take place at a time when the countries of the South are seeking a solution to these problems within the spheres of independence and sovereignty. - NNN-ACN