Laos, Cuba Vow To Further Strengthen Ties

VIENTIANE, Sept 14 (NNN-KPL) – A delegation of Cuban parliamentarians paid a courtesy visit to senior Lao government leaders in the Lao capital, Vientiane, aiming to strengthen interparliamentary ties between Laos and Cuba.
Vice President of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, Ana Mari Machado, and her delegation, met Vice President of Laos' National Assembly Sounthone Xayachack during the visit from Monday to Wednesday, according to Lao Security Radio report on Wednesday.
Lao officials have proposed that the two national assemblies arrange reciprocal visits between their presidents, commissioners, secretaries, and the Laos-Cuba Parliamentary Friendship Committee.
They have also expressed a desire to share ideas about the execution of their legislative roles and to organize seminars on topics of interest to both sides.
The two sides will encourage their governments to follow up on agreements, treaties and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries, to ensure they are effective and deliver benefits to the peoples of Laos and Cuba, the report said.
