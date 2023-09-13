Amb. Morino: Japan, Kuwait Enjoy Strong Ties, Seek More Development

KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Japanese Ambassador Morino Yasunari commended on Wednesday the level of cooperation with the State of Kuwait, expressing his country's eagerness to further expand cooperation in all fields including defense and education.

Speaking to KUNA on the sideline of the 69th Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Day reception, Ambassador Morino stated, "I think the cooperation could further develop through variexchanges, especially in the area of educational training." Japan-Kuwait cooperation could expand to other areas as well, as it further deepens, he noted.

He said that Japan and Kuwait enjoyed a long history of friendship in all fields including defense, adding after the Gulf War in 1991, Japan actively engaged in minesweeping efforts to help Kuwait rid itself of landmines planted by the Iraqi invaders.

On a different matter, Ambassador Morino was asked about whether Kuwait could become eligible for the tourist e-vscheme similar to the and Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Morino said that the Japanese foreign ministry was in the process of expanding e-vapplications as well as increasing the scope of the countries that could apply to this scheme.

In a speech commemorating the JSDF 69th Day, Ambassador Morino said, "We are proud that JSDF carried out humanitarian and reconstruction assistance activities in Iraq from 2004-08 with great support from Kuwait." "Kuwait, as an essential player for stability in the Middle East, is our close partner in the area of peace and security.

"We hope to further develop our cooperation with Kuwaiti Armed Forces through variexchanges, especially for education and training of personnel," he added.

"Japan Self Defense Forces (JSDF) is becoming more active and conducting diverse activities to contribute to world peace." "Especially in the Indo-Pacific region, JSDF is strengthening cooperation with our ally, the US, and other partners to protect the security of our country and maintain peace and stability in the region," he went on.

Ambassador Morino added that Japan decided last December on a new National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy and was now pursuing fundamental reinforcement of our defense capabilities.

"In the Middle East JSDF is conducting anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and dispatching its personnel in Multilateral Force and Observers in the Sinai Peninsula." On his part, Director of Military Cooperation of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces Brigadier General Fahad Al-Otaibi lauded the level of cooperation between the Kuwaiti armed forces and the JSDF, commending the latter party's efforts during the liberation of Kuwait in 1991.

"The relation between the Kuwaiti and Japanese military forces is very strong and continues to grow in many sections," stated Al-Otaibi, adding that both sides were looking into venues to boost cooperation for the sake of world peace and security.

A score of diplomats, journalists and other guests attended the 69th JSDF Day held at the Ambassador's residence.

The JSDF was established on July 1, 1954, consisting of the ground, air, and marine forces.

In recent years, the the JSDF have been involved in peacekeeping missions in cooperation with the United Nations. (end) gta.al