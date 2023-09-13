San Francisco, California Sep 13, 2023 (Issuewire)

PAXIO , a Bay Area dedicated fiber provider headquartered in Emeryville, and Fastmetrics , a business ISP and Managed Services Provider (MSP) headquartered in San Francisco, have merged making Fastmetrics a subsidiary of PAXIO. The transaction aligns with PAXIO's fiber infrastructure strategy of delivering better value in dedicated services throughout the Bay Area.

PAXIO, under the leadership of founder and CEO Phillip Clark , was established in 2003 to provide state-of-the-art fiber optic last-mile networks. Fastmetrics was founded by CEO Andreas Glocker in 2002 to serve businesses in the Bay Area and beyond.

The merger brings together two pioneering Bay Area telecommunications veterans, both with inteservice experience dating back to the 1990s and the advent of the Inteera.

“Adding the Fastmetrics team and their commercial services well positions PAXIO for substantial growth as we continue to expand our last mile network in the Bay Area,” said PAXIO CEO, Phillip Clark.

“By combining our complementary strengths, Fastmetrics and PAXIO now provide up to 100 Gbps dedicated services on a next-generation best-in-class network, with exceptional reliability and customer service for all businesses in the Bay Area,” remarked PAXIO President, Andreas Glocker.

The merger grows PAXIO's position within the Bay Area telecommunications and managed services market while driving more dedicated fiber connections to PAXIO's growing last-mile fiber network.

Fastmetrics plans to leverage this network expansion to deliver managed services to more customers through its suite of business connectivity, switched Ethernet, EthePrivate Line solutions, hosted VoIP / UCaaS, managed WiFi, and network services.

Both PAXIO and Fastmetrics will continue to provide direct local support to new and existing customers via current support channels.

“For the PAXIO and Fastmetrics customers, this merger is a huge win,” commented Phillip Clark.“Together we provide more resources, better performance, higher speeds, and expanded support.”

About PAXIO

PAXIO provides fiber services including dark fiber, EthePrivate Line (EPL), wavelength services, and dedicated inteaccess to commercial and carrier clients. Business locations receive dedicated fiber with up to 100 Gigabit of Internet, wave, or private line services. The PAXIO network is an excellent choice for primary connectivity or diverse connections from other providers. PAXIO also services residential MDU customers.

About Fastmetrics

Fastmetrics is a business-to-business inteand telecommunications service provider that primarily operates in the San FranciBay Area, but also serves numercustomers across California, nationwide, and in Canada.

