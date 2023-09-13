Taiwan to develop thousands of drones to bolster defense against Chinese threats

(MENAFN) In accordance with an official white paper released by the island, Taiwan is planning to create thousands of both military as well as commercial-grade drones as part of a m modernization effort meant to fend off any prospective Chinese assault.



The armed forces stated in this year's National Defense Report that it had already developed five new "army-purpose UAVs" to "deal with hostile threats" as part of its intentions to significantly increase Taipei's drone fleet. The newspaper reported that Taiwan would strive to build 700 drones for military use and an additional 7,000 ordinary UAVs by 2028, citing alleged threats by China.



“With the rise of the PRC, the geopolitical landscape of the Western Pacific has formed a posture of great power competition,” the paper stated, continuing that Taiwan is “at the forefront… of rival political systems” and must fight against “relentless and substantive threats of military invasion from the PRC.”

MENAFN13092023000045015682ID1107060912