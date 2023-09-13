Azerbaijani Fm Holds Briefing For Reporters In Switzerland (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Within the
framework of his working visit to Switzerland, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in a briefing organized for the
association of journalists accredited to the UN, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
"The priorities of the country's foreign policy, bilateral and
multilateral agenda of Azerbaijan, post-conflict situation in the
region and the process of normalization of relations between
Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed," he noted.
Jeyhun Bayramov has been on a working visit to Geneva since
September 11.
During the visit, the minister has already met with President of
the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana
Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission
for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.
Besides, together with UN Director General in Geneva Tatiana
Valovaya, Bayramov took part in the opening ceremony of the
"Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva.
