Armenia Doesn't Fulfill Its Human Rights Obligations - Azerbaijani Fm

The minister emphasized that Armenia has installed hundreds of thousands of mines in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, and these mines continue to claim the lives of innocent people.

"The mines make it difficult to carry out restoration and construction work in the territories and prevent the return of Azerbaijanis to their homeland. As many as 306 people became victims of mines after the signing of the trilateral statement [by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war] in November 2020, and in total, more than 3,300 over the last 30 years," he added.

Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11, 2023.

During the visit, the minister has already met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.

Besides, together with Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, Bayramov took part in the opening ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in the city.