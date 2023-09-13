Armenia Doesn't Fulfill Its Human Rights Obligations - Azerbaijani Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Armenia doesn't
fulfill its human rights obligations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov said at the fifth meeting of the UN Human Rights
Council's 54th session, Trend reports.
The minister emphasized that Armenia has installed hundreds of
thousands of mines in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from
occupation, and these mines continue to claim the lives of innocent
people.
"The mines make it difficult to carry out restoration and
construction work in the territories and prevent the return of
Azerbaijanis to their homeland. As many as 306 people became
victims of mines after the signing of the trilateral statement [by
Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the second
Karabakh war] in November 2020, and in total, more than 3,300 over
the last 30 years," he added.
Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11,
2023.
During the visit, the minister has already met with President of
the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana
Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission
for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.
Besides, together with Director-General of the UN Office at
Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, Bayramov took part in the opening
ceremony of the "Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in
the city.
