Military forces declare death of 10 soldiers, neutralization of 46 terrorists

(MENAFN) The military forces of Mali declared on Tuesday the passing of 10 soldiers in battles against terrorists in the nation’s southeast.



The military forces “repelled a complex attack using a car bomb by terrorists on vehicles and motorbikes in the town of Bourem," a report stated.



The surviving terrorists escaped to northern areas of the district, Agamor as well as Amoustarat, and the condition is closely controlled, it continued.



The Malian military declared the loss of 10 soldiers, also mentioning that 13 others were wounded.



The army disarmed 46 terrorists and demolished 20 of their automobiles, the declaration added.



Last week more than 49 citizens as well as 15 soldiers were murdered in two single terrorist raids in the West African nation, governments noted.



As stated by an administration report, on September 7 a passenger vessel lengthways the Niger River was struck about midday, it preceded a second strike on a military base in the northeastern Gao area. Fifty assailants were “neutralized” in clatters with the military as well.

