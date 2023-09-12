Wreaths Across America Announces 2023 Winners Of Inaugural Virtual Convoy Awards

And the 2023 winners are...

The State Trucking Association Champion , awarded for the most sponsorships raised by August 31, was presented to the Indiana Motor Truck Association with 1,600 sponsorships. Region III is the State Trucking Association Regional Champion , with 2,848 sponsorships, the most of any region. States that contributed to the success of Region III include Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, and Minnesota. The State Trucking Association Squad Award , given to staff with three or fewer people with high engagement, went to the Virginia Trucking Association with 440 sponsorships. Lastly, the State Tucking Association Innovation Award was presented to the Indiana Motor Truck Association for its creative fundraising and campaign promotion efforts.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the State Trucking Associations in making this first Virtual Convoy a success,” said Courtney George, Manager of Transportation and Industry Relations, WAA.“Our trucking partners and their drivers are patriotic and committed to supporting the mission! The support of these partners allowsto expand the mission within the transportation industry and allows State Associations to raise funds for their local communities and causes. We look forward to continuing to grow this project as we honor and remember service members nationwide.”

More than 40 state associations participated in this inaugural event, which kicked off in April . To date, a full truckload of veterans' wreaths has been sponsored for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Virtual Convoy will continue through the end of November. To learn more or support your State Trucking Associations participating in the Virtual Convoy, please visit and scroll down to view all participating groups.

WAA's Honor Fleet needs your help! There are currently 40+ open lanes available. To secure your lane for 2023, please visit learn.wreathsacrossamerica.org/2023_lanes .

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery began in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out annually by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, thousands of veterans' cemeteries, and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

