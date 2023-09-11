Zelensky, Baerbock Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Air Defenses, Long-Range Missiles

The meeting took place as part of the German diplomat's visit to Ukraine, according to the presidential press service .

Zelensky thanked Germany for its strong support for Ukraine, including military and financial support.

The president emphasized a new package of defense assistance from Germany and a significant contribution to bolstering Ukraine's air defenses.

"I am grateful to Chancellor [Olaf] Scholz, his team and the entire German people. During my visit to Germany, we felt strong support from your society," he said.

Zelensky praised the fact that Baerbock began her visit to Ukraine with a trip to an energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region. In this context, it was emphasized that strengthening the resilience of the energy sector is one of the priorities for Ukraine on the eve of the winter period.

According to the President's Office, Zelensky spoke in detail about the urgent needs of Ukraine's defense forces on the battlefield. Particular attention was paid to further strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system, particularly to protect the south of Ukraine and the "grain corridor." The president emphasized the importance of attracting additional assistance from partners to bolster the artillery of Ukrainian defenders, in particular with 155mm caliber systems and long-range missiles.

Both parties exchanged views on Ukraine's European integration and the progress made by the country in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission on the staof a candidate for EU membership.

The president also emphasized Ukraine's readiness to cooperate closely with Germany in preparation for the next Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Berlin in the summer of 2024.

"It is important to ensure the most concrete practical results of the conference," Zelensky said.

Baerbock made a surprise visit to Ukraine early on Monday, September 11.

Photo credit: President's Office