Disaster Services Corporation, Svdp-Usa Recognizes Umcor's Exceptional Partnership In Disaster Relief Efforts

Katherine Hills Uzoka, VP Disaster Operations of UMCOR accepting 2023 DSC Humanitarian of the Year Partner Award Participating in the SVDP Disaster award ceremony was a powerful reminder of the impact of our work on the ground. I was inspired to see the incredible work of Vincentians across the country.” - Katherine Hills Uzoka, VP Disaster Operations of UMCORATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, proudly acknowledges the remarkable partnership with the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) during the annual assembly in St. Louis, MO, as they were awarded the prestigi2022 National VOAD Partner of the Year Award.
UMCOR, a steadfast ally of the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to disaster relief efforts across the United States. Their support encompasses vital roles in the Disaster Case Management Program and significant funding for Long Term Recovery Groups, all contributing to substantial impacts in assisting disaster survivors on their journey to recovery.
This award recognizes UMCOR's outstanding dedication, collaboration, and the immense impact they've made alongside the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, in disaster-stricken areas throughout the nation. Together, they have provided critical assistance, resources, and hope to countless individuals and families grappling with the aftermath of devastating natural and manmade disasters.
Elizabeth Disco-Shearer, CEO of the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, expressed her deep gratitude for UMCOR's unwavering support and their role as a vital partner in the organization's mission. She highlighted how UMCOR's contributions have significantly enhanced disaster response and recovery efforts, ultimately helping disaster survivors regain their footing and rebuild their lives.
Katherine Hills Uzoka, VP Disaster Operations of UMCOR, humbly accepted the 2022 National VOAD Partner of the Year award on behalf of UMCOR. In her address, she underscored the power of collaboration in humanitarian endeavors and how their partnership with the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, has enabled them to make a meaningful impact on the lives of disaster survivors.
Katherine Hills Uzoka shared, "Participating in the SVDP Disaster award luncheon was a powerful reminder of the impact of our work on the ground. I was inspired to see the incredible work of Vincentians from California to Florida and for our organization to be honored among them. We look forward to the ongoing partnership and collaboration."
UMCOR's support has extended far beyond financial contributions; it has been a cornerstone in the Disaster Services Corporation's ability to effectively respond to disasters, provide essential services, and support long-term recovery efforts.
This recognition serves as a testament to the invaluable partnership between the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, and UMCOR, highlighting the profound impact that can be achieved when organizations unite to make a difference in the face of adversity.
The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, extends its deepest gratitude to UMCOR for their exceptional partnership and unwavering commitment to the mission of assisting disaster survivors in their time of need.
