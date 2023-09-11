Saudi Arabia initiates relief efforts for Morocco after devastating earthquake

(MENAFN) After Friday's tragic earthquake, which claimed over 2,100 lives, Saudi Arabia has chosen to open an air bridge to aid Morocco.



The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center was given the order by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to “operate an air bridge to provide various relief aid to mitigate the effects of the earthquake on the brotherly Moroccan people,” according to a late-Sunday report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



a statement from Abdullah al-Rabeeah, the general manager of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Riyadh is also planning to send a search and rescue team to assist in relief and humanitarian efforts to aid the earthquake victims.



Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, as well as Bahrain are just a few of the Arab nations that have donated aid to Morocco.



In accordance with the Interior Ministry, a magnitude 7 earthquake that hit Morocco late Friday left at least 2,122 persons dead and 2,421 injured.



According to Morocco's National Geophysical Institute, the earthquake was the strongest to strike the nation of North Africa in the previous century.

