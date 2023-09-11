Suicide Bomber Killed In Foiled Attack In Khyber District

Sources reveal that an alleged suicide bomber triggered a hand grenade explosion while attempting to detonate a jacket. The attacker lost his life when the hand grenade prematurely exploded.

Astonishingly, the assailant's limbs remained intact, as the jacket failed to detonate as intended. Subsequently, law enforcement agencies heightened security measures in the area and initiated an investigation.

It's important to note that terrorist activities have recently been rising in Khyber District. In August, security forces conducted an operation, that resulted in the elimination of two terrorists. Prior to that, two suicide attacks occurred in the Bara compound , claiming the lives of 5 personnel and injuring 7 others.

On July 25, another suicide attack took place in Ali Masjid, resulting in the tragic demise of Additional SHO Adnan Afridi.

