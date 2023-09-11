Lebanese Official: Beirut Arab Media Capital To Display Country's History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Information Minister in the caretaking government Ziad Makari said the designation of Beirut, as "the capital of Arab media 2023" would enable Lebanese to display their country's information and civil histories.
In an interview with KUNA, minister Makari revealed that when the Ministerial Arab Media Council proposed choosing Beirut as the Arab media capital, Lebanese leaders acclaimed the idea despite predominant crises and difficulties in the country.
The proclamation ceremony was originally scheduled last February but had to be delayed because of the devastating earthquake that jolted some Turkish and Syrian regions and rippled to Lebanon. He added that unstable conditions and some issues had prompted the authorities to re-schedule the event to May -- in coordination with the Arab League.
Minister Makari affirmed that the Beirut city designation as the capital of the Arab media revived Lebanon's belonging to the Arab nation to some extent, following varipolitical upheavals that had brought into question its Arab affiliation.
The minister indicated that preparations are currently underway for holding the closing ceremony of the event, noting the official television station engagement in the celebrations. He revealed that he was planning to overhaul the old station in coordination with the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information.
Elaborating on the cooperation with Kuwait at this level, he noted the cooperation agreement between the Lebanese National News Agency and Kuwait News Agency that went into effect in 2010.
He also noted regular coordination with Arab and GCC ministries of information and mentioned that he had visited Kuwait twice since taking the portfolio. (end)
