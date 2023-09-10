Stefanchuk Thanks G7, Eu Speakers For Supporting Ukraine

He said this in a post on Faceboo , summing up his working visit to Japan where he participated in the G7 Parliamentary Summit, Ukrinform reports.

"I thank my colleagues, the speakers of the parliaments of the Group of Seven countries and the European Parliament for their unquestionable support for Ukraine," Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, at each meeting, the speakers talked about Ukraine's defense needs, the speed and volume of weapons supplies, as well as the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and the importance of holding the Russian Federation accountable for aggression against Ukraine and all crimes committed.

In addition, during the meetings and speeches, the issues of the food crisis due the "grain corridor” suspension, Russia's attacks on the civilian population and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, and nuclear terrorism on the part of Russia were raised.

Following the summit, the participants adopted a declaration expressing unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"It is important. It is important to understand and know that there is support for Ukraine. And that the entire democratic and civilized world will be with the Ukrainian people until Victory!" the Verkhovna Rada chairman emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk paid a working visit to Tokyo to participate in the G7 Parliamentary Summit.

Photo: Facebook / Ruslan Stefanchuk