Nbo And Oman Air Announce Exciting Travel Promotion

National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Oman Air have joined forces to delight their valued customers with a promotion during the travel season. This exclusive offer is part of NBO's constant efforts to make banking even more rewarding for its customers. NBO's Retail Credit Cardholders can enjoy amazing rewards, including complimentary Oman Air return air tickets to the enchanting city of Paris and cashback prizes, ensuring an unforgettable journey and a satisfying banking experience.

The promotion grants the highest spenders across both domestic and international transactions a chance to win ten Oman Air Economy Class return tickets to Paris. Additionally, three coveted Oman Air Business Class return tickets to Paris will be awarded to those who make the most substantial purchases. Apart from the travel prizes, NBO and Oman Air will also offer cashback incentives of up to OMR 100 to 36 top spenders for their international transactions throughout the offer period. Valid until 31st October 2023, this special offer is available to those who book their tickets using the NBO VRetail Credit Cards through the Oman Air app, website or their offices.

Commenting on the offer, Maha Al Raisi, Head of Product at NBO Retail Banking, said,“We are thrilled to team up with Oman Air for this special promotion, as it presents an excellent opportunity forto reward our NBO credit card users. At NBO, we constantly strive to surpass our customers' aspirations by offering a wide range of value-added lifestyle benefits and prizes just for being an NBO credit cardholder.”

“At Oman Air, we aim to elevate the travel experience for our guests and express our gratitude for their continusupport. We're delighted to collaborate with NBO for this promotion, which offersan opportunity to give something back. Together, we are committed to creating unforgettable journeys and fortifying the connection that makes our guests feel truly valued,” added Umesh Chhiber, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Oman Air.

Winners must book their tickets on or before 30th November 2023. The lucky winners can embark on their dream journeys to explore the iconic landmarks, indulge in exquisite cuisine and experience the unmatched charm of the City of Lights before 31st May 2024. This extended travel validity provides ample time for the fortunate beneficiaries to plan and enjoy their unforgettable trips to Paris with Oman Air's exceptional services.

NBO's wide range of credit cards provides excellent spending power and a smarter, safer alternative to cash. Cardholders are able to access a host of exciting benefits, including free annual fee, rewards points on every purchase, dining and hotel discounts, free travel insurance, airport lounge access and much more.

About Oman Air:

Oman Air (WY) began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognised as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman's stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.

The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East's most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.