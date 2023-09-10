Prime Minister Of The Federal Republic Of Somalia Leaves Doha

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hamza Abdi Barre left Doha on Saturday morning after a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen-off upon departure at Doha International Airport by HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi, and Charge d'Affairs at the Somali Embassy to the State of Qatar Run Said Korshel.