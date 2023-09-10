Pune University Qatar Launches Executive Mba

Doha, Qatar: MIE SPPU Institute of Higher Education, the Qatar branch of Savitribai Phule Pune University in India, has launched an Executive MBA programme to boost managerial capacity in Qatar.

The institution's first postgraduate programme was held under the banner of ElevateQatar to highlight the importance of management skills to move entrepreneurial skills in Qatar to the next higher level. It expects around 60 students to kick off the first cohort of the programme.



The event was attended by the Chairman of MIE SPPU, Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesnad; the Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Ooredoo Group, Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari; representative of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Khalid ElHassan; the First Secretary of Culture, Education, Vand Community Affairs at the Embassy of India, Shri Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, and MIE-SPPU President Hassan Chougule.

Speaking at the event, Al Kuwari highlighted the role of continuing education in professional environments while addressing women's role in the corporate world. She noted that women provide invaluable insights to organizations.

She said the programme launched by the university offers another platform for women to go further in the professional certifications, setting them up for senior corporate positions.

The MBA programme will offer six specialisations: Marketing Management, Financial Management, Operations Management, HR Management, Systems Management, and International Business Management. Students will study in the programme at flexible times after working hours and on weekends. The two-year programme has been set to provide students with adequate credits to further their education.

Meanwhile, Chougule said the programme will dissuade people from travelling abroad to study the same course and keep education within the country. He added that the ministry has approved two programmes for the university - executive MBA and B.Ed.

“We thought of providing a facility to the people who have come here with half the education. Some are just graduates who want to go further in their careers or upgrade to higher education. We want to give adequate facilities to the people, and we will continue to do so for the sake of the community,” Chougule added.