Philippine Troops Killed Six Suspected Rebels In Clashes

Army Major General, Marion Sison, said, initial fighting broke out at around 7:35 a.m. local time, followed by five other clashes in three hours, as the military pursued the New People's Army (NPA) insurgents in Bohol province.

Sison said, troops swooped into the area after residents tipped off the presence of the insurgents.

The Troops recovered at least seven high-powered firearms from the scene, Sison added.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that, the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.– NNN-PNA