So-Called Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Undermine Normalization Efforts - Fm

He noted that this activity deals a seriblow to efforts to normalize relations in the region and the process of reintegrating the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

The minister emphasized the need of the unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces, which haven't yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories despite Armenia's commitments

The minister stressed the need for the unconditional and complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan [under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] and the dissolution of the so-called regime.

He called for a resolute condemnation of this illegal activity carried out on Azerbaijani territory under the name of "elections," in accordance with obligations under international law.

Earlier, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Türkiye and Moldova have denounced the so-called "elections" held by the separatist regime in Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to strongly condemn these "elections", noting that "holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.