So-Called Presidential Elections In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Undermine Normalization Efforts - Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9. The illegal
activity called "presidential elections" of the separatist regime
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region is a gross violation of the
Constitution, laws of Azerbaijan, and norms and principles of
international law, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
said during a phone talk with theActing Assistant Secretary of
State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim, Trend reports.
He noted that this activity deals a seriblow to efforts to
normalize relations in the region and the process of reintegrating
the Armenian residents of Karabakh.
The minister stressed the need for the unconditional and
complete withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan [under the trilateral statement signed by
Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second
Karabakh war] and the dissolution of the so-called regime.
He called for a resolute condemnation of this illegal activity
carried out on Azerbaijani territory under the name of "elections,"
in accordance with obligations under international law.
Earlier, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security
Policy, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Türkiye and
Moldova have denounced the so-called "elections" held by the
separatist regime in Karabakh.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has called on the international
community to strongly condemn these "elections", noting that
"holding the so-called“elections” once again clearly shows that
Armenia and the puppet regime created by it, which have taken steps
to maintain the staquo and continue its occupation policy, are
not really interested in the peace process, on the contrary, have
taken the path of provocation and escalating the situation.
