The problem is that the site, located in the region of La Guajira on the Carribean Sea, drains water needed by local indigencommunities, according to La Opinion, which was cited by Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA late Friday.

Aerial images show the giant craters that have been dug for four decades at the site, located in a desert territory on the shores of the Caribbean Sea, which has been plagued by poverty, corruption and a shortage of drinking water.

Colombia's first leftist president aspires to lead the nation toward an energy transition, halt the rush to extract raw materials and save the Amazon from the climate crisis. Hence his decision to curb production at El Cerrejón, which he says is draining the water resources of the Wayúu Indians, contrary to the claims of some experts, for whom exploitation of the mine is crucial to the country's economy.

According to the Colombian economic research group Fedesarrollo, coal accounts for 43% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the department of Guajira -- the size of half of Switzerland -- and 0.7% of national GDP.

Glencore is a commodities giant. It is headquartered in Baar, canton Zug, and has a presence in more than 35 countries with 140,000 employees. Its customers are industrial consumers in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery and petroleum industries.