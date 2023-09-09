Russia Destroys 400 Educational Facilities Across Ukraine - Ombudsman

That's according to Dmytro Lubinets , Parliament's Human Rights Commissioner, who posted a video about the conditions in Ukrainian schools amid war, Ukrinform reports.

According to Lubinets, as of today, due to Russian aggression, Ukrainian children are forced to study in new conditions, including in shelters. Sometimes, teachers sometimes even teach from trenches via video link.

Meanwhile, the enemy forces continue to destroy educational facilities institutions: about 400 were completely wiped out and over 3,000 were damaged. At the same time, the Russians are introducing the Russian curriculum in schools across the temporarily occupied territories.

"That's why, on the International Day for the Protection of Education from Attacks, I'd like to emphasize that Ukrainian children should get their education in a peaceful country! And this video is an illustration of the reality in which they are forced to study!" emphasized Lubinets.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 500,000 Ukrainian children went to school abroad.