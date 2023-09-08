Commander Syrskyi Shows How Presidential Brigade's Group Eliminates Russian Machine Gunner

The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Pryvyd [Ghost] Group of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi in action. Russia's machine gunner was eliminated from a distance of 880 meters,” Syrskyi wrote.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 8, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 267,540 troops.

Video: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Telegram