Commander Syrskyi Shows How Presidential Brigade's Group Eliminates Russian Machine Gunner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi has shared a video of a Russian machine gunner eliminated from a distance of 880 meters.
The relevant video was posted by Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Pryvyd [Ghost] Group of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi in action. Russia's machine gunner was eliminated from a distance of 880 meters,” Syrskyi wrote.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 8, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 267,540 troops.
Video: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Telegram
