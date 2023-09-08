(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge Set for New Look in 2024 in Partnership with Expo City Dubai
. Registrations now open for the upcoming season, including the returning Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 and the UCI Gran Fondo World Series main event on Sunday 25th February 2024.
. Expo City Dubai unveiled as official strategic partner to the Challenge, bringing a reimagined layout to the long-standing Dubai classic, with new start and finish areas for the main event as well as route change.
. In line with the Year of Sustainability, Spinneys has invited registered participants to contribute to a goal of planting 2,500 trees by converting kilometers cycled during the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge events.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8th September 2023: In partnership with Dubai Sports Council, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has officially unveiled Expo City Dubai as the new strategic partner to the event, introducing an all-new venue and layout for 2024.
Following a record-breaking 2023 season that saw more than 2,200 cyclists take on the Challenge across the vibrant streets of Dubai, this year's edition is gearing up to create yet another memorable experience.
Together with the opening of the main event and individual Build-Up Ride registrations for 2024, the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has revealed a brand-new strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai. The collaboration between the event organisers and the iconic landmark destination lays the foundations for a comprehensive competition experience, offering a spectacular venue, an elevated route design, and enhanced opportunities to the annual race.
As part of the renewed offerings, Expo City Dubai will host the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge in its entirety, with new start and finish positions and a reimagined Race Village venue located in the iconic venue.
Commenting on the partnership, Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director of Entertainment & Experiences, Expo City Dubai, said“As a city with wellbeing and sustainability at its core, Expo City Dubai is actively engaging the community in a range of activities to create healthier, happier lifestyles, and we are thrilled to be this year's strategic partner for the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge. We look forward to showcasing our stunning city and welcoming all cyclists and spectators to new start and finish areas and a brand-new elevated Race Village.”
The annual event has officially launched its 14th edition and confirmed Sunday 25th February 2024 as the date for the main event. The 2024 season will see a new look for the city-wide, 92km cycle race, continuing to serve as a qualifier for the international UCI Gran Fondo World Series Championship for the third consecutive year. The top 20 per cent of participants from each category will qualify to compete in the finals in Aalborg, Demark in September 2024.
The return of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge also marks the opening of registrations for the event's iconic Aster Pharmacy BIG 5. Comprised of four increasingly challenging Build-Up Rides, the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 provides a roadmap to the fifth and final 92km race, giving cyclists the chance to scale up their speed on the roads of Al Qudra, in the months leading up to the event. The organizers have also revealed a new date for Build-Up Ride 3, the third race of the Aster Pharmacy BIG 5 will now take place on December 3rd, 2023.
Alongside the exciting new layout for this year's event, organisers have unveiled a new eco-initiative partnership with Spinneys that offers a unique twist to the Build-Up Rides and focuses on preserving the natural beauty of our plant by planting thousands of trees. Leading the charge with each kilometer covered during the Build-Up Rides, Spinneys' cycling team has invited registered participants to join their Team and help contribute to this exciting green endeavor through the Active Giving App, which converts your physical activities into contributions to environmental projects.
As participants strive to achieve a collective goal of reaching 2,500 trees by the conclusion of the Build-Up Rides, together, everyone's pedaling power becomes a force for positive environmental change. Registered riders who wish to take part are encouraged to join Team Spinneys. With a simple step of downloading the Active Giving App and using the provided special code, riders can become an essential member of a meaningful collective effort.
Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, The Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge is one of the Middle East's premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world.
