Effective Decarbonisation Strategies For The Consumer Goods Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the second episode of season 4 of The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)'s Sustainability Podcast Series, the CGF chats with Mark Chadwick, EMEA Executive Managing Director at ENGIE Impact to discuss the key takeaways from the CGF Global Summit in Kyoto and the main challenges companies in the Food and Beverage and Consumer Goods sector are facing as they strive to achieveZero.
MENAFN07092023007202015466ID1107028741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.