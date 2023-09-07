Marcos Jr Announces 'New Philippines' With Echo Of The Old

“I have stated before that my confidence in our future was grounded in our world-class quality workforce,” he said.“I know that the state of the nation is sound and is improving. The New Philippines has arrived.”



The new government slogan eerily evokes memories of his father - former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr's

Bagong Lipunan

(New Society).



His vision of the New Society was anchored in strengthening the economic, finance and trade agencies, opening the economy to foreign investment and introducing agricultural development. Ultimately, his regime was saddled by structural deficiencies, external shocks and crony capitalism.

But public opinion on the late strongman's legacy has shifted

during the post-authoritarian years . For some Filipinos, Marcos Sr may have been the greatest politician the Philippines has ever produced.



A firm believer in destiny and greatness, Marcos Sr carefully wove his rise to power with similar narratives about the destiny and greatness of the Filipino nation.

But Marcos Sr also represented the“original sin” of postwar Philippine politics – patronage politics inherited from thecolonizers coupled with the warlordism generated by the violence of the Japanese occupation during the Second World War. Marcos Sr masterfully used both to bolster his authoritarian regime.

Borrowing from his father's playbook, Marcos Jr promises to deliver “a comfortable, resilient, and tranquil life for every Filipino.” But there seems to be a wide gap between promise and reality.

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr had earlier promised to cut rice prices in half. Image: Twitter / The Blog 101