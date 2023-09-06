Thousands March To Reject Mining Deal

Tuesday, September 5, highlighted the temperature of the country with respect to the pact that is being discussed in the first debate in the National Assembly.



Although the mobilizations have been driven by unionized workers and builders, there was also the participation of academic, professional, student, and peasant groups in rejection of the pact that is intended to be signed.

The diversity included civil society groups, politicians, doctors, nurses, social workers, retirees, unions (even with different ideological currents), and students from private schools.

Among them were, the researcher Argentina Ying, the first neuroscientist in Panama; scientist Gabrielle Britton; the lawyer Miguel Antonio Bernal, and Doctor Alfredo Martiz. Environmentalists, educational and indigengroups,

The call was made by the "Alianza Pueblo Unido por la Vida". The vast majority of the demonstrators left at 4:00 pm from emblematic Belisario Porras Park, in the capital city to demand that the deputies reject the contract.

