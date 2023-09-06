G20 Summit To Develop Roadmap For Crypto Rules

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi later this week will discuss the building blocks for cryptocurrency regulations, while a paper authored by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will offer nations a road map for regulating crypto assets, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
