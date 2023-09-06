Reduced Fat Cereals Gain Traction: Players Include Dean Foods, General Mills, Kellogg And Mondelez Global

The global market for reduced fat cereals is expected to experience notable growth, with estimations indicating an increase from $12.6 billion in 2022 to a projected size of $18.3 billion by 2030.

This growth trajectory is underpinned by a steady CAGR of 4.8% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Market Insights

Segment Growth: The reduced fat cereals market is expected to witness significant growth in segments such as Cheerios, projected to record a CAGR of 5.5% and reach $9.2 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Geographical Dynamics: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to achieve impressive growth with a projected market size of $4.1 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by a robust CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Impact: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is expected to exhibit growth at an approximate CAGR of 3%.

Prominent Market Players



Arla Foods Inc.

Crowley Food LLC

Danone S.A.

Dean Foods

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez Global LLC

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc. The Kraft Heinz Company

Key Attributes: