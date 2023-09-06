Channel 4 Has Historical Rivalry With Rajapaksas: Namal

He told Parliament that the latest video by Channel 4 may be another attempt to take revenge on the Rajapaksas for eliminating the terrorists or to satisfy someone's political objective.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

“Channel 4 has a historical fury with my family, my father and the Rajapaname after ending the war in 2009. They have been releasing videos against the Rajapaksas ever since. I don't see Channel 4 as a media institution but as a video-producing institution,” he said.

The MP said the incident of the Easter Sunday attacks should not be used for political ends and that politicization of the incident will hinder the investigations.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates from around the world