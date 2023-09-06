Channel 4 Has Historical Rivalry With Rajapaksas: Namal

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Colombo, Sep 6 (DailyMirror) – Claiming that Channel 4 has a historical rivalry with the Rajapaksas after finishing the war in 2009, Parliamentarian Namal Rajapatoday questioned why the video on the Easter Sunday attacks released by Channel 4 was deleted from their website if there was any credibility when producing it.
He told Parliament that the latest video by Channel 4 may be another attempt to take revenge on the Rajapaksas for eliminating the terrorists or to satisfy someone's political objective.
“Channel 4 has a historical fury with my family, my father and the Rajapaname after ending the war in 2009. They have been releasing videos against the Rajapaksas ever since. I don't see Channel 4 as a media institution but as a video-producing institution,” he said.
The MP said the incident of the Easter Sunday attacks should not be used for political ends and that politicization of the incident will hinder the investigations.
