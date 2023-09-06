Air Astana To Launch Flights To Tokyo, Singapore And New York

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. Kazakhstan's
airline Air Astana will launch flights to Tokyo, Singapore and New
York, Trend reports.
This was stated during the meeting of President of Air Astana
Peter Foster with the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat
Karabayev.
Thus, flights to Tokyo and Singapore are planned to be launched
in 2024, and to New York - in 2025.
In addition, Peter Foster said that in 8 months of this year,
Air Astana purchased 3 new aircraft: 2 AirA321CEO with a
capacity of 180 seats and an AirA320NEO with a capacity of 188
seats.
According to him, the arrival of 5 more AirA320s is expected
before the end of the year, which will increase the regularity of
flights and the availability of air transport.
He also presented to the head of the Ministry of Transport a
report on the company's preparation for IPO.
In turn, Marat Karabayev gave instructions to continue work to
ensure a high level of flight safety, reduce the cost of air
tickets and create favorable conditions for the development of the
transit and logistics potential of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh airline Air Astana from January through June 2023
received aprofit of 10.5 billion tenge (about $22.7
million).
The airline's profit for the same period in 2022 amounted to
4.95 billion tenge (about $10.67). Thus, the company'sprofit
in the reporting period increased by 2.1 times.
