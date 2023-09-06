Prigozhin Death Exposes Putin's Real Africa Motives

More than a single entity, the Wagner Group is an amalgamation of shell companies deploying paramilitary forces, disinformation and political interference in Ukraine, Syria and Africa. Its leaders have been sanctioned by 30 countries for the group's destabilizing activities.

Prigozhin was believed to be living on borrowed time after he led a short-lived insurrection – part of a power struggle with the Russian military leadership – in June. While he quickly backed down, the action embarrassed Russian President Vladimir Putin and triggered chatter that Putin's perceived weakness would embolden other challengers to his authority.

Prigozhin advanced Russian influence in Africa by propping up politically isolated and unpopular authoritarian leaders. As a result of Wagner's support, these leaders were beholden to Russian interests .

Wagner's backing took a variety of irregular forms, like paramilitary forces, disinformation campaigns, election interference, intimidation of political opponents, and arms for resources deals. Prigozhin referred to this interlocking set of influence operations as“The Orchestra”, which he conducted.

Wagner deployed forces to Libya, the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan. It has also been interfering in domestic politics and information narratives in some two dozen African countries .

I research the role of governance in advancing security and development as well as the influence of external actors in Africa, including Russia. Democratic transitions and institutions of democratic accountability are among my interests.

The breadth of Russian political interference in Africa points to Russia's strategic objectives for the continent . It aims to secure a foothold in North Africa and the Red Sea, undermine Western influence, normalize authoritarianism and displace the UN-based international system.