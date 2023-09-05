São Paulo – Bahrain 's relations with the Brazilian Southern state of Santa Catarina were discussed in a meeting between the state governor, Jorginho Mello , and the Arab country's ambassador to Brazil, Bader Alhelaibi. The two debated improving cooperation and trade between Santa Catarina and the Arab island country. They also talked about investments. Pictured above, Mello (left) and Alhelaibi (right).

The ambassador highlighted the development and growth of bilateral relations between Bahrain and Brazil in different sectors and levels, especially in trade, which has shown notable progress in the last five years, in addition to visits by high-level authorities, coordination of policies, and other activities.

Alhelaibi noted that the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the diplomatic relations between the two countries will occur next year, marking the culmination of the tangible achievements. The nations established diplomatic ties in 1974.

The state of Santa Catarina has essential economic, political, and tourism relevance in the country, as well as a strategic location with vital ports for shipping goods. Santa Catarina is one of the Brazilian states that exports to Arab markets.

Translated by Elúsio Brasileiro

The post Governor, diplomat talk Santa Catarina-Bahrain relationship appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .