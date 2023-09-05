Chicago Area Landscaping Company Deploys Its First Autonomous Mowing Robots This Season

September 5, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Sebert Landscape , a commercial landscape contractor serving Chicagoland and Southeastern Wisconsin, is among the first landscaping companies in theto add the new RC Mowers AutonomMowing Robots to its fleet of lawncare equipment.

Jeff Sebert, founder and CEO of the Bartlett, Illinois-based landscaping company Sebert, says:“I'm so proud to be one of the first companies to deploy this new technology.

“Our business model has always seen to it that we remain on the cutting edge of sustainability, innovation and green technology. This self-driving mower will fit right in with our goal of taking a lean operational approach to landscaping.

“We want to make the most of every budget while still providing the best service for our customers using the most up-to-date technology.”

Sebert Landscape is one of the early adopters of the new AMRs, which were developed by RC Mowers, a leading manufacturer of robotic mowers in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

RC Mowers announced the new technology last fall and began delivery of the state-of-the-art autonommowers in May.

Michael Brandt, CEO of RC Mowers, says:“Since our establishment in 2018, it has been our ambition to introduce this revolutionary product to our customers and we are thrilled to deliver on that promise.

“As part of our AMR customer experience, we conduct comprehensive training and certification programs for the customer's management and mowing staff to ensure safe and efficient operation of the AutonomMowing Robots.”

Brandt noted that one operator can generate the same revenue as a crew of three, reducing reliance on labor while enhancing profitability.

Mowing services, traditionally a landscaping company's primary revenue source, often yield minimal profits. The introduction of the AMRs presents an opportunity to address this challenge and increase overall operational efficiency.

The AMRs were developed by RC Mowers' team of heavy-hitters from the military and aviation and robotics industries and are an attractive alternative for landscapers who look to new technology to improve their customer service.

Sebert said the adoption of the AMRs showcases the landscaping company's commitment to sustainability, innovation and client satisfaction and solidifies its position as an industry leader paving the way for a greener and more efficient future.

The AMRs will be deployed to a select group of clients who will be informed on what to expect from the self-driving mowers.

Sebert says:“We believe that landscaping companies that are early adopters of autonomtechnology will have a competitive advantage over those who are struggling to hire enough workers.

“The companies who embrace autonomy will be able to grow and scale their businesses while allowing their best talent to do the high-value work they prefer.”

The AMRs are distributed through RC Mowers' established dealer network throughout the United States, Canada and Australia. The new AMR line joins RC Mowers' American-made powerhouse of remote-operated robotic mowers.