Catch Popular Influencers Xiaxue And Mayiduo On Shopee Live This 9.9 Super Shopping Day



Countdown to 9.9 Super Shopping Day with Mayiduo from 11.30pm on 8 September



Catch Xiaxue as she headlines the 9.9 Super Shopping Day stream and brings shoppers exclusive deals from 8.00pm to 9.30pm on 9 September



Purchase luxury items from brands including Gucci, Dior, Loewe, YSL, Prada, and Chlo on Premiummall, which will livestream from Italy on 9 September at the following times:





12:00am to 2.00am





11.00am to 3.00pm





4.00pm to 6.00pm

8.30pm to 11.59pm



About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer intecompany. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

About MariBank

MariBank, a digital bank wholly owned by Sea Limited and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The Bank aims to support the banking needs of digital natives and small businesses in Singapore, through the provision of simple and purpose-built banking products.



