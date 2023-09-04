Proposed Toy Park In Yeida To Start Production Within A Year

Noida, Sept 4 (KNN) The Toy Park which is currently under construction in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area is likely to start production within a year.

Officials have claimed that with the establishment of the Toy Park, India's toy market is poised to surge ahead, potentially surpassing China and establishing a dominant presence on the global stage.







Anil Kumar Sagar, Chairman of YEIDA on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the construction of industrial units being set up in the Toy Park in Sector 33.

The Toy Park is being built on 100 acres of land in Sector 33 of YEIDA as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mission to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' goal.

“A total of 142 plots of varicategories have been allotted by the authority for the industrial units being set up at the park. As of now, 91 units have received their checklists, and the lease deed process has been successfully completed for 39 units,” official sources said.

Ajay Aggarwal, the President of the Toy Association of India said,“Several factories are anticipated to complete construction and initiate production within the next year.”



He highlighted that over the past few years, toy imports have declined, while exports have surged, reaching nearly 60%. This aligns with the PM Modi's Make in India initiative.

Ajay Aggarwal also encouraged entrepreneurs to foon manufacturing high-quality toys at the Toy Park, emphasizing the ample opportunities available in the country's thriving toy industry.

Major companies including Fun Zoo Toys India, Fun Ride Toys LLP and many others in the toy industry will set up units like soft toy manufacturing units, ride-off toy units, electronic toy manufacturing units, mechanical toys besides electronic transformers for toys and electrical toys on the allotted plots.

The authority is currently building a common facilities centre spanning five acres at the Toy Park cluster. The Toy Park will be the largest cluster for manufacturing toys in the country and will generate massive employment opportunities.

