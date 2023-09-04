Ukraine, Russia's Munitions Stocks Incomparable Given Latter's“Insane Reserves” - Minister Reznikov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, Ukraine is unable to match Russia in terms of the number of artillery rounds because the Russians have accumulated“insane reserves” but at the same time, their rounds are lower-precision as they were l made by the old Soviet standard.
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov spoke of this in an interview with Ukrinform.
"No (the ratio of artillery fire on the battlefield has not equaled - ed.). First of all, we're incomparable in terms of numbers because the Russians have insane reserves, but there is a nuance," he noted. Read also: No nuclear weapon able to wipe out country as big as Ukraine - Reznikov
Reznikov explained that in order to hit a target with a 152mm round, manufactured in line with the Soviet standard, 10 shots are needed because they are not accurate. At the same time, in order to hit a target with a NATO-manufactured 155 mm round, two shots are required. "That is, it is a question of the efficiency of weapons use, skill, designating the right target – and so on," the defense minister noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Minister Reznikov, one day of war costs Ukraine UAH 100 million.
