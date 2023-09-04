Over 10,000 rally in Helsinki to demonstrate against administration’s policy towards racism

(MENAFN) Thousands of citizens rallied in the Finnish capital on Sunday to demonstrate racism and the administration’s policy about it, as stated by regional media declarations.



Over 10,000 demonstrators as well as participants of more than 100 societies, such as human rights groups, grouped in Helsinki’s Senate Square and afterwards moved in the direction of Toolonlahti Park, a public broadcaster reported.



They voiced their dissatisfaction about the administration’s policy towards racism, mentioning its anti-racism updating last week.



Protestors requested the administration to respect Finland's constitution as well as the global deal it has inked, the statement read.



On Thursday, parties of the Finnish collaboration administration revealed a mutual report on eliminating racism as well as supporting equality in Finnish society.



It took place following a sequence of racism scandals including ministers that overwhelmed the new administration and caused the employment of a working set assigned with suggesting actual actions to address racism as well as discrimination.

